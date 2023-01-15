Hartline Investment Corp Invests $665,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after buying an additional 284,461 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.84.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

