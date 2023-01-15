Hartline Investment Corp Invests $355,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

