Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 54,483 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.75 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $144.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

