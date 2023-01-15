Hartline Investment Corp Acquires Shares of 19,785 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

Enbridge stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 122.75%.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.