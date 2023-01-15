Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSV opened at $76.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.39.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

