Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of HOG opened at $45.50 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

