Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Price Target Raised to 85.00 at Citigroup

Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from 75.00 to 85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo México from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Grupo México Stock Performance

GMBXF stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, freight transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

