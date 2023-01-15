Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0703 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Grin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $6.91 million and $839,196.19 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,802.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00422735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016621 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00842022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00106167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.02 or 0.00601014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00214170 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

