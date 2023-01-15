Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,379 shares during the quarter. Graphite Bio accounts for 2.3% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned about 0.97% of Graphite Bio worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Graphite Bio by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio Price Performance

Graphite Bio stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPH. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

