Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $111.64 million and $84,147.99 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00429481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,343.90 or 0.30335074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.62 or 0.00916282 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

