Goldfinch Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $17.54 million and approximately $221,330.48 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,058,638 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

