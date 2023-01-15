GMX (GMX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $435.09 Million

GMX (GMX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One GMX token can now be purchased for $51.90 or 0.00248371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GMX has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a total market capitalization of $435.09 million and $13.86 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.97 or 0.30184934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00906270 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX was first traded on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,855,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,383,347 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

