Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.63

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $25.75. Global X SuperDividend ETF shares last traded at $25.73, with a volume of 139,012 shares traded.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period.

