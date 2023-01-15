Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 78.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 93,999 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.