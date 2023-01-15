Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Geospace Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $25.87 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geospace Technologies (GEOS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.