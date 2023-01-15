Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $244,112.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:G opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.
Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
