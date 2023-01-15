Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $244,112.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Heather White sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $244,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

About Genpact

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,874,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,834,000 after acquiring an additional 710,454 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after acquiring an additional 347,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Genpact by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Genpact by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,094,000 after acquiring an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after acquiring an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.