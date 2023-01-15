Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $9.95 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $963.21 million and $9.95 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $6.42 or 0.00030674 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00233769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003108 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.42485488 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,753,136.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

