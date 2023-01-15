GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.94

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.94 and traded as low as C$46.00. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$46.27, with a volume of 12,357 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.66.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$546.07 million. Research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.7100001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.