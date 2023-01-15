Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.34. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 69,499 shares.

Galantas Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

