G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,601.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00080883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00024130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000203 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

