FY2024 EPS Estimates for NVIDIA Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $168.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

