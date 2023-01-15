FY2023 EPS Estimates for Infosys Limited Decreased by Wedbush (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Infosys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INFY. Cowen cut their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

Infosys Trading Up 0.7 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

