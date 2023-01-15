Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.
Funko Stock Performance
FNKO opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.