Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Funko from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.71.

FNKO opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $609.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.16 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $136,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,962,000 after buying an additional 425,633 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth $6,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

