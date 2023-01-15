Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $75.59 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Function X has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $75.59 million and approximately $371,991.59 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002916 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00429623 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,336.26 or 0.30345104 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00850213 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
