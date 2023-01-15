Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $534.19

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 534.19 ($6.51) and traded as low as GBX 489.74 ($5.97). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.09), with a volume of 103,511 shares trading hands.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £305.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2,631.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 507.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 533.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 4.68 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 59.53%.

Insider Activity at Fuller, Smith & Turner

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

In other news, insider Michael J. Turner purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($24,122.81).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

