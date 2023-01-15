FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

