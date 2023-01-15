FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 4,482 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,767,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,080,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

