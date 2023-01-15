FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Makes New Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after purchasing an additional 379,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.11 and its 200-day moving average is $182.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $201.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

