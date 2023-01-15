FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

