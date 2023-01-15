FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.21 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $579.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

