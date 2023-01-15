FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $175.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

