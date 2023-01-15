FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $572,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after purchasing an additional 445,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day moving average is $165.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

