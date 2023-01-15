FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $344,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

