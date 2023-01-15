FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

