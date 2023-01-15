Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Frontier Developments Price Performance
FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
