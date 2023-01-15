Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

