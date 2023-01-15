Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

FRRDF opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.