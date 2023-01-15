Freeport-McMoRan Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

