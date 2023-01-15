Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

