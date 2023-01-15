Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,140,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,136,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

