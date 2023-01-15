Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986,694 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,849 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $33,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,062,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of F opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

