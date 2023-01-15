FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $129.97 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.