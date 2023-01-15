First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,766 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $35,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

