First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Riverwater Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,778 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $180.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,088. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $182.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Solar from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,843.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

