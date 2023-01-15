First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.10. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 1,727 shares traded.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50.

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.39%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.