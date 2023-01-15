Financial Survey: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million 5.32 $42.44 million $2.50 10.96 Northern Trust $6.49 billion 3.15 $1.55 billion $7.34 13.38

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

45.5% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Northern Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 38.89% 18.25% 1.52% Northern Trust 21.84% 15.12% 0.94%

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Star Bancorp and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Trust 1 6 3 0 2.20

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.79%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $101.59, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Five Star Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates through seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

