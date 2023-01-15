Financial Review: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 1,252.05% 82.77% 46.48% Global Self Storage 25.73% 6.30% 4.48%

Risk and Volatility

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $40.77 million 9.95 $9.40 million $46.37 1.01 Global Self Storage $10.51 million 5.45 $3.28 million $0.28 18.43

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Transcontinental Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Transcontinental Realty Investors and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Transcontinental Realty Investors beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

(Get Rating)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc., a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.