Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$24.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining Stock Down 2.3 %

FLMMF opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

