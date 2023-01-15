Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FIL. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$25.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Filo Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.75.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filo Mining

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,096,693. In other news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares in the company, valued at C$19,096,693. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

