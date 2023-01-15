Filecoin Price Up 36.2% This Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $423.15 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.64 or 0.00022347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 359,805,544 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

