Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $187.99 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $187.99 million and $69.96 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 39.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

