Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $193.73 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 61.2% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $193.73 million and approximately $73.07 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00080855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00062274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.