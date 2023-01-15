Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $196.81 million and approximately $116.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00080978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00061420 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000254 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.