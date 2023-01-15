Fei USD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.46 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $423.55 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00043533 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00233769 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99113465 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,336,540.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

